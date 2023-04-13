World

Donald Trump sues ex-lawyer for $500 million after historic indictment

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 13, 2023, 12:03 pm 2 min read

Donald Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges in a case

Former United States (US) President Donald Trump has sued his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in his possible criminal trial, on the charges that were unsealed last week. According to Reuters, Trump has accused Cohen of profiting by "spreading falsehoods" against him and failing to keep confidential attorney-client communications. Notably, the 76-year-old Republican has sought at least $500 million in damages from Cohen.

What is the case against Trump?

Trump, the first former US president to face criminal charges, allegedly paid adult film star Stormy Daniels $130,000 to silence her over an affair right before the 2016 presidential elections. Last week, he was arraigned on a 34-count indictment for falsifying business records related to the hush money payments. However, Trump pleaded not guilty and instead slammed President Joe Biden for allegedly targeting Republicans.

Cohen: Once a loyalist, now a critic of Trump

The lawsuit comes as Cohen, who was once a loyalist of the former president, testified twice in front of the grand jury that voted to indict Trump. Cohen, who broke from Trump in 2018, told a US Congressional Committee in 2019, "I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is... He is a racist. He is a con man. He is a cheat."