Mexican lawmakers shown 'three-finger alien corpses' at UFO hearing

Written by Rishabh Raj September 14, 2023 | 01:29 pm 2 min read

The bodies of the supposed 'extra-terrestrial' beings are believed to be around 1,000 years old (Photo credit: X/@jaimemaussan1)

In a groundbreaking event, lawmakers in Mexico were presented with alleged extraterrestrial bodies during the country's first congressional hearing on UFOs. Journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan claimed the specimens were non-human and unrelated to any known Earth species. The two tiny "bodies" were discovered in Peru near the ancient Nazca Lines in 2017 and are believed to be around 1,000 years old.

Mexican congressional hearing on UFOs

Mysterious three-fingered specimens analyzed

The specimens presented by Maussan have three fingers on each hand and elongated heads. They were analyzed through a carbon dating process by Mexico's National Autonomous University (UNAM). X-rays, 3D reconstruction, and DNA analysis were conducted on the remains, according to Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, Director of the Scientific Institute for Health of the Mexican Navy.

Skeptics question the authenticity of alien claims

Despite Maussan's assertions, skeptics have questioned the authenticity of the extraterrestrial claims. Similar finds in the past have been revealed to be the remains of mummified children. However, the presentation of these alleged non-human specimens during a Mexican congressional hearing marks a significant development in the ongoing debate surrounding UFOs and extraterrestrial life.

Mexico debates UAP in Aerial Space Protection Law

The Mexican congressional hearing on UFOs also featured testimony from former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves. The event aimed to debate language on Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) in the Aerial Space Protection Law. If approved, Mexico would become the first nation to formally acknowledge the existence of alien life on Earth. This comes as the US government has recently shifted its stance on UAP, with the Pentagon actively investigating sightings and NASA forming an independent panel to study UFOs.

