Nuh violence case: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar granted bail

By Riya Baibhawi 08:37 pm Oct 16, 202308:37 pm

Manesar was earlier denied bail in the double murder case

Haryana's Nuh district court on Monday granted bail to Monu Manesar in the case related to the communal violence that broke out in the state on July 31, The Quint reported. The self-declared cow vigilante was arrested last month, following which he was handed over to the Rajasthan Police in a double murder case. He is currently lodged in Ajmer jail.

Why does this story matter?

A day before the violence broke out during the Vishva Hindu Parishad-Bajrang Dal's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on July 31, Manesar shared a video confirming his participation. While he was denied police permission to partake, his social media post incited clashes in Muslim-majority Nuh. Last month, he was arrested by the Haryana Police, which accused him of sharing "objectionable and inflammatory" posts.

Manesar denied bail in double murder case

Last month, Manesar filed a bail plea in Rajasthan's Kaman district court in relation to February's double murder of two Muslim youths, which was rejected. His family, citing a threat to his life, had said they would move the Rajasthan High Court. It is pertinent to note that the families of the victims have sought the death penalty for the Bajrang Dal member.

More about Nuh violence

Communal violence in Haryana's Nuh district broke out on July 31 and spread to Gurugram, Sohna, and other districts, which continued for days. At least six people were killed, while 200 others were injured. Allegedly, violence was triggered after Manesar (30)—accused of the February killings of alleged Rajasthan-based cattle traders Nasir and Junaid in Haryana's Bhiwani—claimed he would attend the yatra in Muslim-dominated Nuh.

Another accused Bittu Bajrangi gets bail in case

Meanwhile, Bittu Bajrangi—another Bajrang Dal member detained in connection with the violence—was granted bail by the Nuh sessions court within a fortnight of his arrest in August. Bajrangi—who also released a provocative video before the yatra—was arrested for brandishing weapons during the rally, Hindustan Times reported. He was also booked for assault with the intent to obstruct a public servant from carrying out duty.