Delhi liquor scam: ED considers naming AAP as accused

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 05:55 pm Oct 16, 202305:55 pm

ED is considering naming AAP as accused in the Delhi liquor scam case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is considering naming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused in the Delhi liquor policy scam case, Live Law reported. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju reportedly informed the Supreme Court the ED might invoke Section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate the AAP's possible liability. This came during a hearing on bail pleas filed by former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is implicated in the alleged scam.

Why does this story matter?

Senior AAP leaders—Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh—have already been arrested over the alleged scam in Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. CM Arvind Kejriwal's administration introduced the now-scrapped liquor policy to allow private players to sell alcohol in the national capital. The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are investigating the matter separately. On October 4, the SC asked the ED why the AAP was not made an accused in the case if it benefited from the scam.

Supreme Court seeks clarity on charges

An SC bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti was hearing Sisodia's bail applications. Khanna sought clarification on whether the AAP would be named an accused for a separate or same offense in the ED case, per Live Law. Raju said while the charge might be separate, the offense would remain the same. The bench asked him to verify this and provide further clarification. However, senior advocate Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi—representing Sisodia—accused Raju of making statements for media attention.

Sisodia's bail pleas rejected after CBI's objections

Notably, Sisodia has been in custody since February this year in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. In May, the Delhi High Court refused him bail after considering the CBI's objection that, being influential, he could use his authority to influence witnesses and divert the case. In July, too, Sisodia failed to get bail. The SC's October 4 remarks on why the AAP wasn't an accused came during a hearing on Sisodia's plea challenging the CBI and ED cases.

AAP beneficiary but not accused? SC asks ED

On October 4, the SC asked Raju, who was representing the ED, why the AAP, despite being an alleged "beneficiary" in the scam, wasn't named as an accused. "A political party is said to be the beneficiary of this, but it is neither an accused nor impleaded in the case. How do you answer that?" Justice Khanna had asked ASG Raju.

Know about alleged liquor policy scam case

It is alleged that the Delhi government's 2021-22 Excise Policy, introduced to privatize alcohol sales and grant licenses to liquor traders, favored certain dealers after they purportedly paid bribes. The issue was raised by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, following which a probe was launched. The ED launched its investigation in response to an FIR by the CBI. The ED claimed a South Indian group was involved in it. The policy was issued in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022.