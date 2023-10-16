How Centre plans to combat misinformation ahead of 2024 elections

By Rishabh Raj 02:31 pm Oct 16, 2023

MeitY has not provided a clear definition of fake news or any guidelines for identifying such content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has called on YouTube to tackle the problem of "fake news channels" by taking legal action and adding a "news not verified" disclaimer. The ministry has also requested major social media platforms to submit an action plan within 10 days, outlining how they plan to fight fake news and unlawful content. This move comes as an effort to combat online misinformation in anticipation of the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Fact Check Unit notification deferred

This comes at a time when the Centre has deferred the notification of its proposed Fact Check Unit, introduced under recent amendments to the IT Rules, until December. This government-appointed unit will be responsible for identifying fake or misleading content related to the government. However, the ministry has not provided a clear definition of fake news or any guidelines for identifying such content. Meanwhile, the ministry has urged social media platforms to promote cyber safety awareness for users, especially children.

Awaiting verdict on proposed amendments

In April 2023, the Centre announced proposed amendments to the IT rules, stating that a government-appointed organization can identify any false or misleading government-related content. If an intermediary refuses to remove content after being asked by the fact-checking unit, it will lose safe harbor protection for that content. The proposed amendment was challenged in the Bombay High Court, which has reserved its verdict until December. The government will not notify the proposed fact check unit until the judgment is delivered.

Previous government intervention on fake news

This isn't the first time the Centre has stepped in to address alleged fake news on platforms like YouTube and other social media sites. In December 2022, the government asked YouTube to remove three channels that were making false claims about public welfare initiatives and spreading fake news. These channels were identified as fake news peddlers by the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check Unit.