Gurugram: Salon owner booked for trying 'cosmetic surgery' on customer

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 20, 2023 | 01:28 pm 2 min read

The incident reportedly occurred in 2022

The police has booked the owner of a beauty parlor for allegedly performing a cosmetic surgery-like procedure on her customer's ear in Gurugram, reported PTI. According to the customer, Pooja, the treatment was allegedly conducted to fix an ear piercing that had gone awry, but she instead ended up losing her ear's pinna to an infection.

Accused performed procedure for 3 months

The complainant said she had a larger-than-normal piercing in her ear lobe. In 2022, she approached the accused parlor owner, Jyoti Narula, who is engaged in ear and nose piercing services. Narula reportedly tried to close Pooja's right ear loop for about three months. However, it did not work and left her with a severe infection.

Accused allegedly threatened victim

The victim further stated that she later went to a doctor, who performed surgery to prevent the infection from spreading. As per Pooja's complaint, Narula agreed to pay Rs. 1.5 lakh for her ear surgery but later backed out and started giving threats. Pooja added that she filed a police complaint but no action was taken even after submitting medical reports.

FIR lodged against Narula on Saturday

According to the complaint, Pooja filed a complaint to the Chief Minister's Grievance Committee and the police commissioner in June 2022. In May this year, she moved the court, following which the police was directed to register a case. Finally, a case was registered against Narula under Section 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday.

