Veteran Tamil actor-comedian Madhan Bob (71) dies after cancer battle
What's the story
Veteran Tamil actor and comedian S Krishnamoorthy, popularly known as Madhan Bob, passed away on Saturday evening due to health-related issues. He was 71. The news of his demise was confirmed by a source close to his family, who revealed that he had been battling cancer for some time now. His last moments were spent at his residence in Adyar, Chennai. May he rest in peace.
Career highlights
His career spanning 4 decades
Bob, the eighth child in his family, had a career spanning four decades in the Tamil film industry. He rose to fame during the 1990s and 2000s, appearing in over 200 films. His unique acting style, characterized by bulging eyes and animated facial expressions, was reportedly inspired by veteran actor Kaka Radhakrishnan. Some of his notable roles were Diamond Babu in Thenali and Manager Sundaresan in Friends.
Legacy
Bob was also a popular TV personality
Bob shared the screen with stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith, and Suriya. He was also a part of comedy films such as Sathi Leelavathi, Chandramukhi, Kaavalan, Run, Varalaaru, and Vasool Raja MBBS. Apart from films, he gained immense popularity as a judge on Sun TV's comedy reality show Asatha Povathu Yaaru. His quirky reactions and laugh-out-loud moments made him a fan favorite across generations.