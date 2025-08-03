Madhan Bob passes away

Veteran Tamil actor-comedian Madhan Bob (71) dies after cancer battle

By Isha Sharma 09:26 am Aug 03, 202509:26 am

What's the story

Veteran Tamil actor and comedian S Krishnamoorthy, popularly known as Madhan Bob, passed away on Saturday evening due to health-related issues. He was 71. The news of his demise was confirmed by a source close to his family, who revealed that he had been battling cancer for some time now. His last moments were spent at his residence in Adyar, Chennai. May he rest in peace.