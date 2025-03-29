Chennai to experience hot weather for next 3 days
What's the story
Chennai is witnessing sweltering conditions, with dry winds adding to the soaring temperatures.
The city's observatories at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.3°C and 37.1°C respectively, above normal by 1.5 and 2.2 degrees Celsius.
Vellore recorded Tamil Nadu's highest temperature of a scorching 40.9°C.
Meteorologists say this hot spell might continue for three more days; temperatures in the city are likely to touch around 38°C on Saturday (March 29).
Weather forecast
Pre-monsoon showers expected in April
N Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Regional Weather Forecasting Center, IMD, said pre-monsoon showers will bring some relief in April.
"The temperature departure was on the 'plus' side in most stations in the state on Friday," he said.
He added, "With dry weather across the state, temperatures will stay elevated for the next three days."
Rain activity will first hit south TN next week, he predicted.
Weather alert
IMD warns of hot weather in Tamil Nadu
Day temperatures in Chennai and suburbs on Saturday are expected to be around 38°C, while night temperatures might range between 26-27°C.
Some parts of Tamil Nadu may see temperatures 2-3°C higher than normal.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning against hot and uncomfortable weather conditions likely to continue in some parts of the state due to high temperatures and humid air.
Weather conditions
Southerly winds contribute to temperature rise
Meenambakkam on Friday recorded the third hottest temperature in Tamil Nadu at 38.7°C, about 3.8 degrees above normal.
Nungambakkam recorded a temperature of 36.5°C, around 2.7 degrees above normal.
Mahesh Palawat, Chief Meteorologist, Skymet Weather, attributed the rise in temperatures to southerly winds and limited seabreeze activity in the city.
Weather models suggest a low-pressure area forming near Andaman that may move towards Chennai, bringing rainfall.