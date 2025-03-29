What's the story

Chennai is witnessing sweltering conditions, with dry winds adding to the soaring temperatures.

The city's observatories at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.3°C and 37.1°C respectively, above normal by 1.5 and 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Vellore recorded Tamil Nadu's highest temperature of a scorching 40.9°C.

Meteorologists say this hot spell might continue for three more days; temperatures in the city are likely to touch around 38°C on Saturday (March 29).