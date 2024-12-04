'Singham Again' maintains pace; collects ₹247.4cr in 33 days
The Bollywood actioner Singham Again has continued to keep a steady pace at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹247.4cr in India net over its first 33 days. On its 33rd day, the film earned approximately ₹0.4cr across all languages. The film's worldwide collection now stands at a whopping ₹371.9cr after 33 days of release, with overseas earnings adding ₹75cr to it.
'Singham Again' recorded 7.11% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday
Singham Again registered a total of 7.11% Hindi occupancy in cinemas on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. The film's Hindi (2D) occupancy fluctuated during the day with morning shows at 4.8%, afternoon shows at 8.01%, evening shows at 6.53%, and night shows peaking at 9.11%. Among various regions, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy of 24% for the film's Hindi (2D) version on its 33rd day of release.
'Singham Again' witnessed varied occupancy rates across regions
The film's Hindi (2D) occupancy on its 33rd day varied widely across regions. Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru recorded a 10% overall occupancy. The National Capital Region (NCR) and Hyderabad saw lower rates of 6.5% and 7.75% respectively, while Kolkata lagged behind with 6.25%. Ahmedabad and Surat reported even lower rates of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively, while Jaipur and Chandigarh fared better with 12.5% and 10.5% respectively.
'Singham Again' is directed by Rohit Shetty
Singham Again is helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Even with the mixed occupancy across regions on its 33rd day of release, the film is still doing well overall.