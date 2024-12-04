Summarize Simplifying... In short "Singham Again", directed by Rohit Shetty, continues to perform well, raking in ₹247.4cr in 33 days despite mixed occupancy rates.

The film, featuring a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone, saw the highest occupancy in Chennai at 24%, while other regions like Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru reported a 10% occupancy.

Despite lower rates in cities like Ahmedabad and Surat, the film's overall success remains undeterred. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' maintains pace; collects ₹247.4cr in 33 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:13 pm Dec 04, 202401:13 pm

What's the story The Bollywood actioner Singham Again has continued to keep a steady pace at the box office, raking in an estimated ₹247.4cr in India net over its first 33 days. On its 33rd day, the film earned approximately ₹0.4cr across all languages. The film's worldwide collection now stands at a whopping ₹371.9cr after 33 days of release, with overseas earnings adding ₹75cr to it.

Occupancy report

'Singham Again' recorded 7.11% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday

Singham Again registered a total of 7.11% Hindi occupancy in cinemas on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. The film's Hindi (2D) occupancy fluctuated during the day with morning shows at 4.8%, afternoon shows at 8.01%, evening shows at 6.53%, and night shows peaking at 9.11%. Among various regions, Chennai recorded the highest overall occupancy of 24% for the film's Hindi (2D) version on its 33rd day of release.

Regional performance

'Singham Again' witnessed varied occupancy rates across regions

The film's Hindi (2D) occupancy on its 33rd day varied widely across regions. Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru recorded a 10% overall occupancy. The National Capital Region (NCR) and Hyderabad saw lower rates of 6.5% and 7.75% respectively, while Kolkata lagged behind with 6.25%. Ahmedabad and Surat reported even lower rates of 4.5% and 3.5%, respectively, while Jaipur and Chandigarh fared better with 12.5% and 10.5% respectively.

Film details

'Singham Again' is directed by Rohit Shetty

Singham Again is helmed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Jio Studios, Rohit Shetty Productions, and Reliance Entertainment. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. Even with the mixed occupancy across regions on its 33rd day of release, the film is still doing well overall.