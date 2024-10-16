Summarize Simplifying... In short A depression in the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu and other states, prompting school closures and work-from-home advisories.

The Tamil Nadu government has prepared by deploying disaster response teams, setting up medical camps, and readying equipment for emergencies.

The weather has disrupted travel, with train services and flights cancelled, and is expected to continue as the depression moves north. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The weather system is moving northwestwards

Bay of Bengal depression to bring rain to these states

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:21 am Oct 16, 202410:21 am

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for southern states after a depression formed over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system is expected to make landfall between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday. It is moving northwestwards at a speed of about 10km/h and is expected to bring heavy rainfall to southern Andhra Pradesh and northeast Tamil Nadu in the next 24-36 hours.

Precautionary measures

Schools shut, work-from-home advisory issued amid rain alert

In light of the IMD's alert, many districts in Tamil Nadu have announced the closure of schools and colleges on Wednesday. The state government has also advised private offices to allow employees to work from home. Bengaluru schools will also remain closed due to the heavy rain alert.

Disaster preparedness

Tamil Nadu braces for heavy rainfall, deploys NDRF teams

The Tamil Nadu government has stationed NDRF teams in Chennai and Bengaluru. As many as 1,000 monsoon medical camps have also been set up across the state, including 100 in Chennai alone. 65,000 volunteers are on standby for rain-related work. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin confirmed that disaster response teams are on standby at 26 locations around Chennai and 219 boats are ready for rain-related work.

Rain impact

Chennai faces waterlogging, CM Stalin reviews preparations

Chennai has been witnessing intermittent rains since Monday night, resulting in waterlogging in several areas. The Greater Chennai Corporation has readied 990 pumps and other equipment for emergencies. Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the preparations for the heavy rainfall and directed that NDRF teams be deployed in vulnerable areas. He also declared a public holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday due to the weather forecast.

Weather update

Regional Meteorological Centre upgrades alert for Chennai

The Regional Meteorological Centre upgraded its alert for Chennai from orange to red on Tuesday, predicting extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 20cm on Wednesday. Localities like Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded significant rainfall amounts by Tuesday evening. Flooding affected over 300 locations across Chennai, disrupting public transport services. Relief centers have been set up in affected districts with officials monitoring the situation continuously.

Travel disruptions

Train services, flights canceled due to heavy rainfall

The Southern Railway canceled four express trains in view of the weather. Several domestic flights were also canceled at Chennai airport. Chief Minister Stalin inspected flood relief operations and lauded the efforts of civic workers. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi visited several lakes in Chennai to ensure proper drainage of rainwater. The IMD forecasts continued rainfall over the next two days as the depression moves toward north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.