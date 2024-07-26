In short Simplifying... In short The Indian Meteorological Department uses a color-coded system to alert the public about upcoming weather conditions.

Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red codes signify increasing severity of weather, with Red indicating extreme conditions that could disrupt transport, power supply, and even pose a risk to life.

Recent heavy rains in India have led to casualties, highlighting the importance of these alerts.

IMD's color-coded alert system for weather events

Red, orange, yellow: What do these color-coded weather alerts mean

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:29 pm Jul 26, 202412:29 pm

What's the story Heavy rainfall battered parts of the country starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday, prompting the India Meteorological Department to issue several weather alerts. Delhi-NCR is under a "yellow" alert until Saturday, while Mumbai and surrounding areas, including Thane, Palghar, and Pune, are under an "orange" alert. Notably, in view of the IMD alert, Mumbai Police has advised residents to stay indoors unless necessary. Let's understand what these alerts mean and how they help in managing weather-related risks.

Alert system

Alerts cover range of adverse weather conditions

The IMD utilizes a color-coded alert system to notify the public about impending weather events and their potential severity. The alerts cover a range of adverse weather conditions, such as rain, snowfall, thunderstorms, squalls, hailstorms, dust storms, heatwaves and cold waves. The system employs four color codes: "Green," "Yellow," "Orange," and "Red." These warnings are issued based on the likelihood of a weather event and its possible impact and remain valid for up to five days.

Interpretation

What the colors mean

Each color code in IMD's alert system signifies a different level of weather severity. The "Green" code indicates less than 64mm of rain expected within 24 hours. A "Yellow" alert is issued for anticipated rainfall between 64.5mm and 115.5mm, while an Orange alert corresponds to expected rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4mm in a day. The "Red" alert is reserved for situations when rainfall above 204.5mm is forecasted within a single day.

Implications

How to respond to weather alerts

The color-coded alerts serve as a guide for residents on how to respond to predicted weather conditions. A "Yellow" alert indicates worsening weather conditions that could disrupt daily life. An "Orange" alert warns of extremely bad weather that could affect transport systems including rail, road, and air travel, as well as power supplies. The "Red" alert signifies extremely severe weather conditions that could disrupt transport and power supply and potentially pose a risk to life.

Casualties

Rain fury leads to deaths in parts of India

Amid heavy rains, four people died in Pune, including three due to electrocution in Deccan Gymkhana. A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district triggered a flash flood, closing National Highway-3 and causing nine deaths. Gujarat also faces a severe flood crisis, with heavy rains on July 24 raising the state's death toll to 61. National and State Disaster Response Forces have been mobilized to manage the emergencies and assist in rescue operations.