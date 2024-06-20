Daredevil stunt in India shocks viewers

Pune woman hangs from building holding man's hand; netizens 'unimpressed'

By Chanshimla Varah 08:29 pm Jun 20, 202408:29 pm

What's the story A video of a woman dangling approximately 100 feet above the ground without any safety harness has called into question the lengths people will go to for views on social media. In the video, the woman was filmed hanging from the edge of the building while holding a man's hand in Pune. The act, intended to test their "grip strength," was allegedly filmed for an Instagram reel and took place near the Swami Narayan Temple.

Public outcry

Viral video triggers calls for action against reckless behavior

The video of the stunt quickly spread across social media platforms, inciting a strong backlash from viewers who deemed the act as reckless and unnecessary. One social media user commented, "Please look into this. It's absolutely dangerous and a tragedy waiting to happen." Another suggested punitive action: "They must be jailed to set an example for others." An official complaint has yet to be lodged.

Twitter Post

Check out the video here