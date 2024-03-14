Next Article

Patil was admitted to Bharti Hospital in Pune

Former President Pratibha Patil hospitalized in Pune, condition stable

By Riya Baibhawi 02:44 pm Mar 14, 2024

What's the story Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to Bharti Hospital in Pune late on Wednesday night due to a chest infection and fever. As per ANI, the 89-year-old Patil is now in stable condition and undertreatment. In 2007, Patil made history after becoming the first woman to serve as India's President.

Ptil's condition

Patil is stable, confirms hospital staff

A high-ranking official from Bharti Hospital confirmed that Patil was stable but was kept under strict observation. "Former President Pratibha Patil was admitted to the hospital last night. She is having fever along with some infection in the chest. Her health condition is stable. She is under treatment and is being monitored closely," a senior official from the hospital said. At this time, no further information has been shared about the former President's health status.

Patil stable

NCP leader wishes for Patil's speedy recovery

Although the hospital has assured that Pratibha Patil's condition is stable, more details about her health are still anticipated. On Thursday, Praful Patel, a leader of Ajit Pawar's National Congress Party wished the former president a speedy recovery on X (formerly Twitter). "Sending heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of former President Pratibha Tai Patil, who has been hospitalized in Pune. May she find strength and healing during this challenging time," he wrote.

Pratibha Patil

Who is Pratibha Patil

Prathibha Patil, born on December 19, 1934, is an Indian politician and lawyer. She created history by becoming India's 12th president, serving from 2007 to 2012 and being the first woman to hold the position. A member of the Congress, she also served as the governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007 and was a member of the Lok Sabha from 1991 to 1996.