PM Modi-led panel selects 2 new election commissioners

By Chanshimla Varah 02:12 pm Mar 14, 202402:12 pm

What's the story A high-level selection board, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has selected bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar for the two vacant posts in the top panel of Election Commission of India, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said on Thursday. They were appointed to fill the vacancies at the ECI following Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement in February and Arun Goel's surprise resignation last Saturday.

Nominations

Candidates proposed for election commissioner appointments

Several names had been proposed for the EC positions, including senior bureaucrat Tarun Bajaj, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, and former Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan. Other candidates included former UIDAI head Rajesh Bhushan, former Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, and former CBDT chiefs PC Modi and JB Mohapatra. Notably, a full three-member Election Commission is essential as general elections approach.

New law

Controversy surrounding Election Commissioners Act

Petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023 are pending in the Supreme Court. The act removed the Chief Justice of India from the selection panel for election commissioners. Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jaya Thakur's plea requests the court to halt appointments under the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Act, 2023.