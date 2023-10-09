BJP will win all 5 states: Nadda after poll-date announcement

BJP will win all 5 states: Nadda after poll-date announcement

By Riya Baibhawi 09:17 pm Oct 09, 202309:17 pm

JP Nadda has claimed that BJP will win polls in all 5 states

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda has said that his party will sweep the upcoming assembly elections in all five states. His statement came as the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced poll dates for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. In a social media post, Nadda asserted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the BJP will secure a significant majority in each state and work diligently to fulfill the people's aspirations over the next five years.

Why does this story matter?

Among the poll-bound states, the BJP currently governs Madhya Pradesh and is in coalition with the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram. In Telangana, the BJP aims to make significant gains and challenge the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). At present, the BJP reportedly has one seat in Mizoram, 70 in Rajasthan, 14 in Chhatisgarh, 128 in Madhya Pradesh, and three in Telangana. Nadda has claimed that the BJP will now see "a big majority" under PM Modi's leadership.

Nadda welcomes Election Commission's announcement

Election Commission announces assembly election schedule

On Monday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the schedule for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram. Polling will be held on different days between November 7 and 30, while counting will be done on December 3. It is said that these state assembly polls could potentially have an impact on Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Check out the full schedule here