Historic Lok Sabha session begins in new Parliament building

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 19, 2023 | 03:03 pm 3 min read

First Parliament session in new building begins

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha formally commenced in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. The historic session began at around 1:15pm with the national anthem, and later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the House. Officially designated the "Parliament House of India" by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the new building welcomed the MPs amid huge applause on Tuesday.

What PM Modi said as Parliament session began

Addressing MPs in the new Parliament, PM Modi termed the moment "historic in many ways." He said India was emerging as a global leader amid Azadi Ka Amritkal and recalled that the country successfully hosted the G20 Summit recently. He congratulated every citizen of the country for making it possible. Earlier, Birla reminded the MPs about the duties the new Parliament brings with it.

'This is day to forgive everyone': PM Modi

Furthermore, PM Modi said the country was moving forward and this was the day to "forgive everyone." "From my end, with all my heart, to all the MPs and people of the country, Micchami Dukkadam (to be forgiven). We have to forget all the bitterness of the past," he said. "New Parliament building reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians," he reminded the MPs.

PM Modi lauds Chandrayaan-3 mission's success

On India's recent milestone achievements, PM Modi said, "Chandrayaan-3's skyrocketing success fills every countryman with pride." "Under India's presidency, the extraordinary organizing of the G20 Summit became an occasion to make unique achievements like getting the global desired impact," he added. "In the light of this, the symbol of modern India and ancient democracy—proceedings in the new Parliament building begins today," he said.

Sengol connects us to important past, says PM

PM Modi further talked about the Sengol—a scepter symbolizing power transfer from the British to India installed in the new Parliament—saying it witnessed the first rays of independence when Jawaharlal Nehru received it. He added it "will inspire generations to come." "Holy Sengol...touched by India's first Prime Minister Pandit Nehru... That is why this Sengol connects us to a very important past," he said

PM Modi renames Women's Reservation Bill in new Parliament

Lauding female MPs and ministers, PM Modi said the Women's Reservation Bill will be introduced in the Parliament on Tuesday. "Women participate substantively in panchayats and municipal bodies; their representation in state assemblies and the Parliament is still limited. Women bring different perspectives and enrich the quality of legislative debates and decision-making," he added. He also renamed the bill as "Naari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam."

