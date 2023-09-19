'Samvidhan Sadan': PM Modi suggests new name for old Parliament

India

'Samvidhan Sadan': PM Modi suggests new name for old Parliament

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana September 19, 2023 | 01:20 pm 2 min read

PM Narendra Modi said India 'stepping into the new future today'

Addressing MPs on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the old Parliament building was a testament to their sentiments that not only makes them emotional but also reminds them of their duties. He also suggested the old Parliament building be called "Samvidhan Sadan." PM Modi termed the shift to the new Parliament a "new beginning" during a ceremony at the old Parliament's Central Hall.

'All aspirations shall be fulfilled': PM Modi

Recalling some key developments that took place in the old Parliament, PM Modi spoke about several important legislations enacted, including the triple talaq act, and crucial decisions, like the abrogation of Article 370, among others. "The direction the country has taken now, all its aspirations shall be fulfilled. The more pace we add to it, the quicker the aspiration shall be attained," he added.

Excerpts of PM Modi's address

PM Modi on India's rise globally

Furthermore, PM Modi emphasized India's rise globally, saying, "India has reawakened with a new consciousness." "Can anyone ever make a big picture on a small canvas? Just as we cannot make a big picture on a small canvas...if we cannot enlarge the canvas of our thinking, we will not be able to paint a picture of grand India," he said.

PM Modi talks about old Parliament, Central Hall

At the ceremony, PM Modi further reportedly noted, "Since 1952, around 41 Heads of the State from across the world have addressed our honorable Members of Parliament in this Central Hall." "Over the years, Parliament has also enacted laws providing justice to transgenders... We have also taken steps toward providing jobs, education, health, and other facilities to transgenders with harmony and respect," he added.

PM Modi greets Indians on 'Ganesh Chaturthi'

Earlier on Tuesday, as he began his address, PM Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He added, "Today, we reaffirm our commitment to making India a developed nation by 2047." Notably, a five-day special session of the Parliament began at the old building on Monday. The session shifted to the new Parliament complex on Tuesday.

Watch: PM Modi, MPs walking out of old Parliament building

Share this timeline