Law Minister Meghwal introduces Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 19, 2023 | 02:28 pm 1 min read

Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday introduced the much-anticipated Women's Reservation Bill, titled the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in the Lok Sabha. It reportedly proposed 33% reservation for women in the Parliament and state legislatures. It will be put for discussion in the Lower House before voting. Enjoying support from the opposition, too, the bill is set for a smooth sail.

