G20 Summit: Delegates reportedly reach 'compromise'on wording for Ukraine-Russia war

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 09, 2023 | 04:00 pm 1 min read

G20 delegates agree on Ukraine war phrasing

After much wrangling and deliberation, delegates attending the G20 Summit﻿ reportedly "reached a compromise" on Saturday on the wording to describe the Ukraine-Russia war. While no details were immediately released, Reuters reported that it might be close to language in the declaration issued in Indonesia at the 2022 summit that noted that while most countries condemned Russia's invasion, there were divergent opinions as well.

Why does this story matter?

This comes during a time when top leaders across the globe are in India to attend the high-profile G20 Summit in Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. Reportedly, the group is divided on the Ukraine war. While the Western countries are demanding Russia's strong condemnation in the Leaders' Declaration set to be released at the end of the summit, others are calling for a focus on broader financial problems.

Details on previous draft regarding Ukraine crisis

An earlier draft of the summit declaration stated that negotiators failed to resolve the disagreements concerning the language regarding the Ukraine crisis. Reuters reported that a 38-page draft was circulated among the members. While the section mentioning the "geopolitical situation" was allegedly left blank, consensus was reached on the other 75 paragraphs covering various matters.

