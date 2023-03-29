Politics

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declines to comment on RaGa's disqualification

Mar 29, 2023

"I only say that the probe should be done in the best possible way," Nitish Kumar said

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said he will not speak on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha as the matter involves the court's order, reported PTI. Responding to questions regarding Gandhi, he added that Janata Dal-United (JDU) has already released a statement on the matter. "I only say that the probe should be done in the best possible way," Kumar said.

Unity of Opposition need of the hour: Kumar

Kumar, who had remained silent since Gandhi's suspension, said his party strongly supports the Opposition. He added that challenging the disqualification in a higher court is the "right of every person," adding "the need of the hour is coming together of all political parties." "Unity of Opposition parties would be good for all" ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the JDU leader stated.

What is the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi?

Gandhi was suspended from the Lower House of Parliament last week after his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case. The case was filed against Gandhi for his remarks, "How come all the thieves have Modi as a common surname?" Days after his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee sent him a notice to vacate his government-allotted bungalow by April 22.