Suspension of 4 Congress MPs revoked; price rise debate begins

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 01, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

The Congress MPs were suspended on July 25 for "unruly behavior" during a heated session.

The Lok Sabha began debating price rise on Monday afternoon after the suspension of four Congress MPs was revoked following repeated disturbances that necessitated two adjournments. Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla passed the revocation order as both the houses of Parliament reconvened at 2:00 pm. The proposal in this regard was moved by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Details Disruption in the lower house over suspensions

Opposition lawmakers protested on various issues today in Parliament, both within and outside the Houses. In Lok Sabha, the Opposition had been protesting the suspension of Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Jothimani, Ramya Haridas, and TN Prathapan. The four had been suspended for the session after waving banners during a protest against the price rise in the House.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas S Jothimani walk to the house after their suspension was revoked#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/8r5dDtiIQl — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

Rajya Sabha Upper house disrupted over arrest of Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Rajya Sabha also witnessed disruptions after Shiv Sena MPs protested against the arrest of Rajya Sabha member and senior party leader Sanjay Raut in a land scam case. Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi issued a suspension of business notice, requesting a debate on the problems. She wants the House to examine the "misuse of premier investigative agencies by the Central Government for political purposes."

Reason Why were MPs suspended?

The Congress MPs were suspended on July 25 for "unruly behavior" during a heated session. The four members were suspended for the duration of the monsoon session. The speaker's decision came as opposition MPs continued to criticize central government policies, particularly price increases, and hold placards inside the house. A total of 24 members of Parliament were suspended, including 20 from the Rajya Sabha.