Have Centre's full support: CM Biren Singh amid Manipur violence

By Snehadri Sarkar 08:48 pm Oct 09, 202308:48 pm

Manipur CM talks about ongoing state crisis, Amit Shah's inspiring role

Amid the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday expressed confidence that the central government trusts him to resolve the conflict. Speaking to The Indian Express, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader asserted that "other options" would have been explored if the Centre lacked faith in him. He further attributed the violence in Manipur to "external forces."

Why does this story matter?

Singh's latest remarks came over five months after the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur erupted between the majority Meiteis and the tribal Kukis on May 3 over the former's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. While Meiteis—constituting the state's 53% population—are concerned over the influx of illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh, tribals, including Kukis and Nagas, are worried about losing their ancestral lands.

Singh reveals Union home minister's key role

Lauding how Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah has inspired and motivated him during these tough times, Singh said, "The home minister has given me the confidence to never give up and continue fighting with courage." "Sometimes I was so frustrated, but the home minister always helped me keep faith," the Manipur CM told TIE.

Singh on incident involving tribal women paraded naked

Singh also addressed the incident involving two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur. He said, "The two women, whose uncle and nephew were tragically killed, were ultimately rescued by members of the same community (Meiteis) to which the culprits belonged." He added, "While I condemn the actions of the eight individuals involved in this unlawful act, I also appreciate those who stepped in to save the victims from the mob, helped them get dressed, and sent them back home."

Manipur CM assures impartiality

When asked how he plans to address the concerns raised by the Kukis to ensure impartiality, Singh revealed that the inner circle of his officers comprises Kuki community members. The BJP leader, who belongs to the Meitei community, also highlighted that his government's move to recognize "Kuki Rising Day" to mark the community's battle against the British and declare it a gazetted holiday demonstrates his impartiality.

Imphal: Grenade attack on Manipur minister's house injures 2

Separately, a grenade reportedly hurled from a motorbike toward Manipur minister Yumnam Khemchand's house in Imphal exploded after hitting an electricity pole close to the main entrance on Saturday night. According to The Times of India, the blast injured a young woman from Khemchand's extended family and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guard.