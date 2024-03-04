Next Article

Indian Navy sailor has been missing since February 27

'Where's my son?': Missing Navy sailor's father seeks Modi's intervention

By Snehadri Sarkar 07:18 pm Mar 04, 202407:18 pm

What's the story The parents of missing Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into their son's disappearance. They have also reached out to Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha for assistance in ensuring Verma's safe return. The sailor allegedly went missing on February 27 from his naval ship, triggering a massive search operation by authorities.

Father's cry

CCTV installed on ship, where's my son, says father

Subash Chander, the father of the missing sailor, expressed disbelief over how a soldier could disappear from a naval ship without a trace. "It is astonishing that a soldier went missing from his naval ship and is not traceable," PTI quoted him as saying. "I have been told that the CCTV cameras installed on the ship did not find anyone falling into the sea. Then where is my son?" Chander asked.

Last contact

Last talked to him on February 25: Father

He also added that they received a call about the development on February 29. Chander also questioned why the family was left in the dark about the incident until two days after Verma's disappearance. "We last talked to him on Sunday (February 25), and nothing is known (about) what happened to him," he said.

Mother's claim

Mother suspects cover-up; uncle raises questions

The sailor's mother expressed her suspicions of a cover-up and alleged that information about her son was being concealed. "There were 400 people on board the ship and only my son went missing. My prayers and demands are only that my son returns safe and sound," Rama Kumar said. The sailor's maternal uncle, Gautam, claimed that the ship returned to base for a day before setting sail again, raising questions about the circumstances of the disappearance.

Navy's response

'High-level board of inquiry initiated'

The Western Naval Command, commenting on the incident on Saturday, referred to the disappearance of the navy sailor as "unfortunate." The command announced that it has initiated a high-level board inquiry into the incident. "The Navy immediately launched a massive search operation with ships and aircraft, which is still continuing," it said in an official statement on X (formerly Twitter).