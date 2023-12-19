Amid MP suspensions, INDIA to hold 4th meeting in Delhi

Amid MP suspensions, INDIA to hold 4th meeting in Delhi

By Riya Baibhawi 02:48 pm Dec 19, 202302:48 pm

This would be 4th meeting of the opposition INDIA leaders

At a time when over 140 opposition MPs have been suspended from the Parliament, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is convening a crucial meeting in New Delhi. The opposition bloc meeting, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, aims to discuss seat-sharing agreements, create a joint campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and reassess its approach after recent assembly poll losses in the Hindi heartland. The opposition INDIA bloc comprises 28 political parties from across the country, including the Congress.

This will be the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc. The opposition leaders previously met in Patna on June 23, Bengaluru on July 17-18, and Mumbai between August 31 and September 1. Though the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has not been announced, the polls are expected to be held as early as April. This gives the opposition just a few months to maneuver its electoral strategies, which are expected to be shaped during its upcoming meetings.

Challenges faced by INDIA in upcoming elections

The INDIA parties united under the slogan "Main Nahin, Hum (We, Not Me)" face several challenges. They are yet to appoint a convener, spokesperson, and common secretariat for the bloc and develop an alternative common program. The BJP's recent wins in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh have increased pressure on the opposition to present a united front. Its key constituent, the Congress, is also battling a fund deficit. The party even launched the 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign on Monday.

Kejriwal holds meetings with key opposition leaders

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal—summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged excise policy scam—held discussions with key opposition leaders. They included West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, besides Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and ex-Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut. Earlier, Banerjee opened up on the opposition's prime ministerial candidate and said they would be chosen only after the 2024 polls. She also emphasized the alliance's determination to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Why opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament

Separately, the opposition MP suspensions resulted from their protests calling for a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the December 13 Parliament security breach. While 14 MPs were suspended last week, 79 and 49 parliamentarians were suspended on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Suspended Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "This government has reached the apex of dictatorship. They have the majority, and they are wielding the stick of power. They want to run Parliament like a party office."