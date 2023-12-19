In a first, over 140 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

In a first, over 140 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

By Riya Baibhawi 01:37 pm Dec 19, 2023

This is the highest number of Parliament suspension in India's history

Forty-nine opposition MPs were reportedly suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, pushing the total Parliament Winter Session suspensions to 142. They protested and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on last week's Parliament security breach. On Monday, 79 MPs were suspended from both Houses—68 were suspended for the entire session and 11 Rajya Sabha MPs until the Privileges Committee submits a report.

Watch: Suspended opposition MPs protest outside Parliament complex

Who are the leaders suspended today

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Karti Chidambaram, among many others. Other names on the list include the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Supriya Sule, the Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav, and the Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s Sudip Bandyopadhyay. Birla said the suspended opposition MPs disrupted the House proceedings.

'What would have happened if Shah made statement?' asks Abdullah