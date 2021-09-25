Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away at 75
Eminent women's rights activist, poet, and author Kamla Bhasin passed away on Saturday. She was 75. Activist Kavita Srivastava said on Twitter that Bhasin breathed her last around 3 am. Bhasin has been a prominent voice in the women's movement in India and other South Asian countries. "Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3 am today on September 25," Srivastava tweeted.
The chant of feminist slogan 'Azaadi' was popularized by Bhasin
"This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief," Srivastava tweeted. The chant of Azaadi which echoed across protest sites in India is said to have been popularized by Bhasin as a feminist slogan against patriarchy.
Kamla Bhasin, our dear friend, passed away around 3am today 25th Sept. This is a big setback for the women's movement in India and the South Asian region. She celebrated life whatever the adversity. Kamla you will always live in our hearts. In Sisterhood, which is in deep grief pic.twitter.com/aQA6QidVEl— Kavita Srivastava (@kavisriv) September 25, 2021
Netizens took to Twitter to condole Bhasin's demise. Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan said Bhasin was not only a women's rights activist but also a philanthropist who set up and helped set up many fine public interest institutions like Jagori in Himachal Pradesh and School for democracy in Rajasthan. "She will be missed by many. May her soul rest in peace," he tweeted.
Social activist Harsh Mander also expressed grief at her passing away. "Immense grief at the passing of Kamla Bhasin. She has been and will remain a massive influence on many generations, teaching us by word, action, poetry, song & storytelling the equality of genders. She loved life, loved people," he tweeted. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also took to Twitter to condole her death.
"मैं पढ़ना सीख रही हूँ ,की ज़िन्दगी को पढ़ सकूं ,— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 25, 2021
मैं लिखना सीख रही हूँ, की अपनी किस्मत खुद लिख सकूं ,
मैं हिसाब सीख रही हूँ, की अपने अधिकारों का भी हिसाब रखूँ ."
Farewell to the inspiring Kamla Bhasin, voice of women's empowerment, heroine of girls' education, immortal poet. pic.twitter.com/EFdADHK5bO
Historian S Irfan Habib said, "Very sad to hear about the tragic demise of a dear friend and an exceptional human being Kamla Bhasin. We were just discussing her health yesterday but never realized that she will leave us the next day. You will be terribly missed." Save the Children India also took to Twitter to condole Bhasin's death.
Your legacy will live on in songs of hope writings of courage. The spirit of movement will continue to ignite change. Rest in glory Kamla Bhasin. Your work will continue inspiring our collective efforts to drive change for every girl towards a vision of equality you espoused. pic.twitter.com/tMXwM5N7bc— Save the Children India (Bal Raksha Bharat) (@stc_india) September 25, 2021