Being forced: Mahua Moitra to appear before parliamentary panel tomorrow

By Prateek Talukdar 12:41 pm Nov 01, 202312:41 pm

TMC MP Mahua Moitra said that she would appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday

After citing pre-scheduled engagements until Saturday, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said that she would appear before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on Thursday. Moitra accused the panel of forcing her to appear before it. She also demanded to cross-examine Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, who is accused of bribing her but is now accusing her of unethical practices.

Why does this story matter?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of taking bribes from Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The allegations are based on the purported documents furnished by Dehadrai, Moitra's estranged partner, whom she called a "jilted ex" and is locked in a legal battle over the custody of their pet dog Henry.

Panel scheduled date clashing with my constituency commitments: Moitra

Posting a two-page letter on X (formerly Twitter), the TMC MP said, "Since Ethics Committee deemed it fit to release my summons to the media I think it is important I too release my letter to the Committee before my hearing' tomorrow." She earlier said the committee failed to follow the official procedure by announcing the summons on live TV before emailing her.

Panel hasn't given any date to BJP's Bidhuri yet

Moitra, who was earlier summoned on Tuesday, said in the letter that it was "surprising" that the panel didn't accept her request seeking any date after November 5. In contrast, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who was summoned on October 10 for openly delivering hate speech in the House, was given an extension, and no further date has been given to him yet.

Have right to cross-examine: Moitra

She argued that Hiranandani's affidavit, in which the businessman claimed she gave him her Parliament login credentials to directly submit questions, had scant details and said she had the right to cross-examine him. Last week, Moitra said the committee summoned and heard the complainants, Dubey and Dehadrai, first before giving her, the accused, a chance to be heard against the order of natural justice.

What are the allegations against Moitra?

Dubey alleged that Hiranandani paid Moitra Rs. 2 crore, expensive gifts including an iPhone, and another Rs. 75 lakh for fighting elections. He alleged that in 2019-23, 50 of the 61 questions asked by Moitra were on Hiranandani's behalf to target his rival Adani Group. Moitra dropped media houses from a defamation case she had filed against Dehadrai and Dubey.