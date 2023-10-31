iPhone hacking row: RaGa attacks Modi government over alleged phone-tapping

By Riya Baibhawi 11:52 pm Oct 31, 202311:52 pm

Several opposition leaders have received Apple's threat notification

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre over Apple's warning to various opposition leaders about potential state-sponsored attackers attempting to hack their iPhones. Gandhi challenged the government, saying, "You can tap (phones) as much as you want. I don't care. If you want, I can give my phone to you. We are not afraid. We are fighting." Several opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Mahua Moitra, Raghav Chadha, and Akhilesh Yadav, have received Apple's threat alert on tuesday.

Gandhi targets Modi government over alleged Adani links

In a press conference, Gandhi accused the central government of being controlled by the Adani Group, asserting that Gautam Adani holds power over Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He reiterated his claim that "the PM works for Adani," alleging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and its "financial system is directly linked with Adani."

Watch: Gandhi addresses media after phone-tapping allegations

Opposition leaders receive Apple's warning

Apple's warning messages were reportedly received by several opposition leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and some journalists. The company allegedly alerted them that potential state-sponsored attackers were attempting to compromise their iPhones remotely. Apple, however, later clarified that it does not attribute these threat notifications to any particular state-sponsored attacker. On its website, the iPhone maker says that detecting state-sponsored attacks depends on threat intelligence signals, which can be flawed or incomplete.

Union IT minister dismisses opposition's claims

Meanwhile, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has dismissed the allegations that the government was involved in attempts to hack opposition leaders' iPhones. He referred to Apple's advisory as "vague" that was based on "certain estimations." The company claimed its encryption system is of "the highest possible order," he added. Vishnaw asserted that Apple had issued similar notifications in 150 countries, saying some could be "false alarms."

'We are not afraid': Gandhi

Apple's threat notification system explained

In its alert statement, Apple reportedly said that threat notifications aim to inform users who might be targeted by "state-sponsored attackers." As per its support page, these users could be targeted because of "who they are or what they do." State-sponsored attacks are highly sophisticated and expensive with a short shelf-life, making them challenging to identify and intercept, it says. Threat notifications have been dispatched to iPhone users in nearly 150 countries, per Apple.

Pegasus spyware scandal of 2021

The latest incident is reminiscent of the 2021 Pegasus scandal in India. At the time, Pegasus Project investigations revealed that Pegasus spyware targeted mobile devices of over 300 people in India, including opposition politicians, journalists, and activists, among others. Pegasus is a military-grade spyware developed by the Israel-based company NSO Group. It is accessible to verified government clients. When the Pegasus Project findings surfaced, the BJP's central government faced accusations of acquiring Pegasus to snoop on its critics.