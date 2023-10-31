AP skill development scam: Chandrababu Naidu gets 4-week interim bail

AP skill development scam: Chandrababu Naidu gets 4-week interim bail

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

N Chandrababu Naidu gets 4-week interim bail in AP skill development scam case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reportedly granted interim bail for four weeks on medical grounds to former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in a corruption case. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief is likely to be released on Tuesday evening. The case concerns an alleged multi-crore Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam, in which Naidu was indicted and arrested last month.

Naidu accused in Rs. 371cr APSSDC scam

Naidu was arrested on September 9 in connection with the case and subsequently presented in the Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court. The alleged APSSDC scam took place during Naidu's tenure as the CM. The AP Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) accused him of being the main conspirator of the alleged scam involving the transfer of Rs. 371 crore of government funds to shell companies.

More about allegations against Naidu

The AP Police CID's remand report previously stated that Naidu was also involved in the forgery of certain documents, destruction of evidence, and criminal conspiracy, among other things, as part of the purported scam. Reportedly, the TDP chief was arrested on non-bailable charges under Sections 34, 37, 167, 166, 120(8), 201, 409, 418, 471, 465, 420, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).