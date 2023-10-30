Delhi liquor policy scam: Kejriwal's arrest imminent, says BJP

By Riya Baibhawi 11:59 pm Oct 30, 202311:59 pm

Kejriwal was earlier questioned by CBI in April

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam was imminent. This came after the Supreme Court denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, noting a Rs. 338 crore money trail was tentatively established in the case. A bench—comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti—said Sisodia could seek bail if the trial over the next three months "proceeds slowly or sloppily."

Why does this story matter?

Besides Sisodia, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has also been arrested in the alleged scam concerning the 2021-22 Delhi Excise Policy. To recall, in April, Kejriwal, who is also the head of the AAP, was interrogated for nine hours by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as part of its probe into the matter. Apart from the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the money laundering aspect of the alleged scam.

Kejriwal's arrest imminent after Sisodia's bail rejection: BJP

Following the court's verdict on Monday, Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari remarked, "It is clear that the top leadership of the [AAP] was involved in the liquor scam." "Now, the arrest of the top leadership is imminent, including...Kejriwal," he claimed. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said the AAP's defenses "fell flat on their faces." He also demanded Kejriwal's resignation. "Kejriwal should resign immediately for not only defending the corrupt but for his own role in this [liquor scam]," he said.

Watch: Poonawalla calls for Kejriwal's resignation

Rs. 338 crore money trail established: SC

The Supreme Court's refusal to grant bail to Sisodia came after it noted that a Rs. 338 crore money trail was tentatively established by the investigative agencies. "One aspect, with regard to the transfer of...Rs. 338 crore, is tentatively established. We have, therefore, dismissed the application for bail," the SC bench said, per Live Law. However, it told the probing agencies that Sisodia's trial must be completed within six to eight months.

SC questions AAP's role in liquor scam

Sisodia has been in jail since February 26 but has denied any wrongdoing. The AAP has accused the BJP at the Centre of plotting against him. Meanwhile, earlier this month, the SC also questioned the ED about the AAP's role in the alleged scam of Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy case. The apex court also asked it why the political party was not named as an accused if it benefited from the scam.

Delhi's liquor policy scam

The AAP-led Delhi government introduced the 2021-22 Excise Policy to privatize alcohol sales and grant licenses to liquor traders. However, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena ordered an investigation into the same, claiming there were certain irregularities. The CBI filed an FIR in the matter, based on which the ED also launched its probe. The ED claimed a South Indian group was involved in it, too. The policy was issued in November 2021 and scrapped in July 2022.