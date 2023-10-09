BJP releases 4th list of 57 candidates for Madhya Pradesh

By Prateek Talukdar 07:09 pm Oct 09, 202307:09 pm

The BJP released its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its fourth list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections scheduled on November 17. The list carries the names of 57 candidates, including incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who has been fielded again from Budhni constituency in Sehore district. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra will fight in Datia.

Why does this story matter?

The BJP is campaigning fiercely to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, which it had lost narrowly to the Congress in the previous 2018 elections. However, the BJP managed to return to power by toppling the Congress government, which was walking a tightrope. Until now, uncertainty has loomed over the candidature of Chouhan, who has become the state's longest-serving CM for more than 16 years.

BJP has been in power in MP since 2003

So far, the BJP has fielded candidates on 136 of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, including sitting MPs and Union ministers. Notably, the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, except for the 15-month period between 2018 and 2020 when the Congress ruled the state. The upcoming polls are scheduled for November 17, and results will be out on December 3.

BJP embarrassed of its CM face: Kamal Nath

Budhni has been Chouhan's pocket borough since 2006, when he won it for the first time in a bypoll. He remained undefeated in the constituency in 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections. Meanwhile, Congress stalwart and former CM Kamal Nath took a dig at Chouhan recently, saying that the BJP was embarrassed of their CM candidate, which is why they haven't announced it to date.

Mishra hopeful of CM's chair

While the BJP has kept a lid on its chief ministerial face so far, Mishra is allegedly hopeful of clinching the CM's chair. Other popular candidates reportedly include state cabinet ministers Vishwas Sarang from Narela, Gopal Bhargava from Rehli, and Tulsiram Silavat from Sanwer.