Modi to inaugurate P20 Summit on Friday: Everything to know

1/8

India 3 min read

Modi to inaugurate P20 Summit on Friday: Everything to know

By Riya Baibhawi Edited by Chanshimla Varah 06:14 pm Oct 12, 202306:14 pm

P20 summit will bring together the parliamentary leaders of G20 countries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th edition of the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on Friday in New Delhi. The two-day-long summit is scheduled to take place at the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) called Yashobhoomi in Dwarka. The P20 summit will bring together the parliamentary leaders of G-20 countries to hold discussions on various topics and government policies.

2/8

Thematic discussions at P20 Summit

The discussions at the summit will be based on four topics: transformation in people's lives through public digital platforms, women-led development, accelerating sustainable development goals, and sustainable energy transition. The theme of the P20 Summit, "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future," is based on the principle of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which was the theme of the G20 Summit held last month.

3/8

OM Birla attends pre-summit forum 'LiFE'

On Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended a pre-summit forum on Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE). Birla spoke about initiatives taken toward a greener and more sustainable future. "We strongly reaffirm our commitment to the full and effective implementation of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We are fully committed to put sustainable development at the centre of the international cooperation agenda," he said.

4/8

Birla participates in 'LiFE' forum

5/8

Pan-African Parliament to participate for first time

In a first, the president of the Pan-African Parliament will participate in the P20 Summit. This comes as the African Union became part of the G20 group last month. Apart from G20 members, leaders from ten nations would also mark their attendance at the summit. Fifty parliamentarians, including 26 presidents and 10 vice presidents, along with 14 general secretaries, have also confirmed their presence.

6/8

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

Ahead of the summit, the Delhi Police issued an advisory for residents on Wednesday. Senior police officials said that traffic movement will be regulated from 7:00am to 10:00pm on Akbar Road, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Sardar Patel Marg, Mehram Nagar, Palam Flyover, and Dhul Siras Chowk. "Commuters going to railway stations, hospitals and ISBT should leave with sufficient time in hand," they said.

7/8

Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

8/8

What is P20 Summit

Every year, the G20 strengthens its work by collaborating with diverse stakeholder groups to offer recommendations to G20 governments and contribute to the formulation of policy. The parliaments of each G20 member must actively participate in this gathering, being the representatives of the people and all societal interests. They can also contribute to G20 deliberations alongside civil society and the private sector.