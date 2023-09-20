Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury alleges 'secular,' 'socialist' removed from Preamble

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 20, 2023 | 10:51 am 3 min read

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that secular and socialist words have been dropped from Preamble of Constitution

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed on Tuesday that the new copies of the Constitution given to MPs on the opening day of the new Parliament building did not have the words "secular" and "socialist" in the Preamble, ANI reported. He reportedly expressed concern over the omission, alleging that the government made this change "cleverly" and that their intentions were "problematic." Chowdhury said he wanted to raise the issue in Parliament but did not get the chance to do so.

Chowdhury reads Preamble with 'secular' and 'socialist' in Parliament

Chowdhury's allegations came as a surprise, as the words "socialist" and "secular" are considered essential to India's democratic framework, and their removal could lead to outrage. However, on Tuesday, Chowdhury was seen reading the Preamble of the Constitution in Parliament with the two words. "WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens," reads the opening lines of the Preamble amendment in 1976.

Watch: Chowdhury speaking about matter

Giftbag for MPs on opening day of new Parliament building

Reportedly, the MPs received a copy of the Constitution of India, books related to Parliament, a commemorative coin, and a stamp on the opening day of the new Parliament building on Tuesday. The gift bag containing these presents was given to the MPs to commemorate the fresh beginning of the House proceeding in the newly inaugurated parliament building. To recall, the new Parliament was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

New uniforms for Parliament staff in both Houses

The shift to the new Parliament building also brought changes to the uniforms for Parliament staff in both Houses. These include chamber attendants, officers, security personnel, drivers, and marshals, who will all be seen wearing new uniforms during the special session. The updated uniforms are expected to reflect the modernization and progress of India's democratic institutions as the country continues to evolve and adapt to changing times.

Historic Lok Sabha session in new Parliament building

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha formally commenced in the new Parliament building on Tuesday. The historic session began at around 1:15pm with the national anthem, and later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and PM Modi addressed the House. It's officially designated the "Parliament House of India" by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Notably, the MPs walked from the old Parliament building to the new one and entered the complex with a copy of the Constitution amid huge applause.

