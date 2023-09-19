PM Modi joins WhatsApp's Channels: Check his first post

PM Modi joins WhatsApp's Channels: Check his first post

Written by Akash Pandey September 19, 2023 | 05:08 pm 2 min read

PM Modi is expected to share new updates with the citizens through his Channel

WhatsApp recently introduced a new feature called Channels, allowing one-way broadcasts for admins to send texts, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the notable figures who have joined the platform, and post-joining, he shared a post with all Indians. Channels offer users a way to stay connected with their favorite celebrities and profiles while maintaining privacy and control over personal information.

'Thrilled to join WhatsApp community!'

In his first post on Channels, PM Modi said, "Thrilled to join WhatsApp community! It is yet another step closer in our journey of continued interactions." "Let's stay connected here! Here's a picture from the new Parliament building," he added. WhatsApp users following PM Modi's Channel will get all the updates if and when he posts on it.

Who else has embraced WhatsApp Channels

In addition to PM Modi, other notable celebrities and profiles who have joined WhatsApp Channels include the Indian Cricket Team, Katrina Kaif, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, and Neha Kakkar. The feature is changing the game for celebrities and businesses by offering a new way to connect with fans and customers while maintaining privacy.

How to discover and follow Channels

Channels can be found in a new tab called "Updates" on WhatsApp, separate from chats with family, friends, and communities. Users can follow Channels without revealing their phone numbers to the admin or other followers. Channels are automatically filtered based on the user's country, and users can view new, most active, and popular Channels based on the number of followers.

Beware of scams and misinformation too

While WhatsApp Channels offer a new way to stay connected, users should also be aware of the risks of following Channels from unknown sources. These Channels may be used for spreading misinformation or scams. It is important to only follow Channels from trusted sources and to be cautious of any suspicious messages or requests. Admins also have the option to block screenshots and forwards to further protect user privacy.

