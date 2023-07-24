Indian woman crosses border to meet Facebook lover in Pakistan

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 24, 2023

Indian woman crosses border for love, goes to Pakistan to meet Facebook friend: Report

In yet another cross-border love story, a married woman from the Bhiwadi district in Rajasthan has reportedly traveled to Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her alleged Facebook lover. Identified as Anju, she informed her husband, Arvind, that she was going to Jaipur for a couple of days. However, Arvind found out on Sunday via the media that his wife had crossed the border.

Husband claims Anju called on Sunday from Lahore

Furthermore, Arvind stated that Anju kept in touch with him on WhatsApp and called him at around 4:00pm on Sunday to inform him that she was in Lahore and would return in two to three days. Speaking to India Today about Anju's alleged lover in Pakistan, Arvind revealed he had knowledge of the affair and expressed hope that she would return to him.

Details on Anju, her alleged lover from Pakistan

Anju left her home for Pakistan on Thursday to meet her 29-year-old alleged lover Nasrullah, barely a few months after the two became friends on Facebook. Reportedly, she was initially in police custody but was later allowed to enter the country after all her travel documents were verified. "They were provided security to ensure no untoward incident takes place," news agency PTI reported.

Know about Anju and her life in Bhiwadi

Reportedly, Anju works at a private firm as a biodata entry operator and got her passport made in 2020 as she wanted to apply for a job abroad. Arvind and Anju got married after she converted to Christianity to be with him, and they have two kids together. Arvind lives with his wife, kids, and Anju's brother in a rented apartment in Bhiwadi.

Anju currently in Pakistan's Malakand district: Sources

While quoting a report from Aaj News, news agency ANI said that the Upper Dir Police had confirmed that an Indian woman from Rajasthan was currently in the Malakand Division district, and a security team had started an investigation. According to her visa information form, Anju was allowed a stay in Pakistan for a period of 30 days.

Similar cross-border love story involving Seema Haider, Sachin Meena

This report comes weeks after a Pakistani woman named Seema Haider illegally entered India with her kids to be with her lover Sachin Meena. On May 13, Haider reportedly reached Greater Noida via Nepal, and Meena made arrangements for her to live there without revealing her identity. Notably, the two got in touch during the pandemic while playing the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG)﻿.

