Musk calls Grok's new AI video tool the modern Vine

Elon Musk 's AI company, xAI, has launched Grok Imagine, a new text-to-video generation tool on the X platform (formerly Twitter). The feature was previously available to a select group of users but is now being rolled out more widely. To access this innovative tool, users need to update their X app and join the waitlist by heading over to the "Grok" section in settings and clicking on "Imagine."

Feature details Videos can be up to 6 minutes long Grok Imagine can create videos and images from text prompts, with videos lasting up to six minutes. It can also animate still images into moving ones with sound, giving creators a more integrated experience without needing third-party tools or software. Musk said in an X post that "Grok Imagine is still in early beta," but will improve almost every day as the model scales. Grok Imagine is available through both the standalone Grok app and the main X platform.

Use cases Grok Imagine is AI-powered Vine: Musk "Grok Imagine is AI Vine!" Musk wrote in an X post. Launched in 2012 and acquired by then-Twitter, Vine let users create and share 6-second looping clips. It became a cultural phenomenon before being shut down in 2017. Musk is now eyeing a comeback for Vine itself. "Btw, we recently found the Vine video archive (thought it had been deleted) and are working on restoring user access, so you can post them if you want," Musk said.

Access criteria How to access Grok Imagine on X To access Grok Imagine, users must update their X app and navigate to Settings > Grok > Imagine > Request Access. All X users can apply, but early access is being given to those subscribed to the platform's premium tier, SuperGrok.