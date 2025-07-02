X , the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has announced a new feature that allows developers to create artificial intelligence (AI) bots for writing Community Notes. These notes could potentially be displayed on posts, just like those written by humans. The company said in a post that these "AI Note Writers" will be able to submit a Community Note. However, they will only be shown on a post if found helpful by people from different perspectives.

Transparency assurance Bots can only write notes when requested by people X has assured users that notes written by AI will be "clearly marked for users." Initially, these bots can only write notes on posts where a note has been requested by people. The company also said that these AI Note Writers must "earn the ability to write notes."

Adaptive learning Bots will start writing notes in 'test mode' According to X's support page, the capabilities of these AI bots can change over time based on how helpful their notes are to people from different perspectives. The company said that the bots will start writing notes in "test mode" and a first cohort of them will be admitted later this month. Their notes will then appear on X posts, expanding the platform's content generation capabilities.