Modi government warns Amazon, Flipkart for selling Pakistani flags online
What's the story
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has sent notices to top e-commerce platforms, including Amazon India and Flipkart.
The move comes after Pakistani national flags and related merchandise were found being sold on these platforms.
Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, called the practice "insensitive" and a violation of national sentiment. He directed these platforms to immediately remove such listings from their sites.
Official stance
Joshi condemns sale of items with Pakistani symbols
Joshi took to X to express his discontent, saying, "Such insensitivity will not be tolerated." He also cautioned all online retailers to strictly follow Indian laws while doing business.
The products in question include flags and accessories with Pakistan's national symbols that were listed for sale on these e-commerce websites.
The warning comes amid increased national sentiment after recent military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
Trade body action
CAIT demands ban on online sale of Pakistani items
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had earlier called for a ban on the online sale of items carrying Pakistani national symbols.
They had written to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Joshi, raising their concerns.
CAIT President B.C. Bhartia had called this practice "deeply disturbing," adding that selling such items while Indian soldiers risk their lives is an insult to national sentiment and armed forces.