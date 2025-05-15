What's the story

The Donald Trump administration has warned companies across the globe that they could face legal action for using artificial intelligence (AI) chips made by Chinese tech giant Huawei.

The US Commerce Department has warned that such usage could violate US export controls, leading to criminal penalties.

The directive comes mainly because certain Huawei chips, specifically the Ascend 910B, 910C, and 910D models, are believed to be developed with American technology.