Huawei to enter open-style headphone market by year end

Nov 24, 2023

Huawei's open-style headphones are expected to boast a trendy design. Representative image

Huawei is gearing up to launch a new open-style headphone by year's end. This move marks a strategic shift for the tech giant, branching out from its existing range of in-ear headphones, smart glasses, and other wearable audio devices. The open-style headphone market has experienced a notable increase in popularity, as evidenced by sales data from major shopping events. Huawei's upcoming product aims to meet this rising consumer preference and carve out a unique space in the headphones market.

Open-style headphones offer comfort and awareness

Open-style headphones with Bluetooth capabilities are designed for comfort and practicality, especially during active pursuits like sports. They rest over the ear, offering stability and coziness, without completely blocking out external noises, allowing users to stay alert of their surroundings. The growing demand for open-style headphones can be attributed to evolving user habits and a heightened focus on comfort.

Fresh design and lossless sound quality

The forthcoming open-style headphones are expected to boast a trendy and innovative design, catering to various user scenarios such as office, travel, and sports. At a recent event, Huawei showcased its lossless sound technology and it may be offered with the new headphones. As the year draws to a close, all eyes are on Huawei's next steps in the audio industry, potentially introducing groundbreaking innovations to the market.