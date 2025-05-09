New pope seemingly reshared posts critical of Trump, Vance
What's the story
Robert Prevost, the newly elected American pope, appears to have reposted on social media criticisms of Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Such views, which are in line with Prevost's predecessor, could create friction with the current White House administration, CNN reported.
According to the network, although the X account under Prevost's name did not directly write posts critical of the two US administration heads, he reposted articles and headlines by others.
Immigration criticism
Posts criticized Vance's comments and Trump's deportation policies
One of the reshared posts criticized the Trump administration for the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an undocumented immigrant who was living in Maryland before being sent to a Salvadoran prison.
The account reposted a piece by Auxiliary Bishop Evelio Menjivar of Washington, DC.
The bishop wrote that the federal government has pursued a "shock and awe campaign of aggressive threats...that go far beyond....immigration enforcement."
Papal criticism
Reposts included letter by former Pope Francis
On February 13, the account again shared a letter by former Pope Francis denouncing Trump's mass deportations.
Francis specifically condemned the deportation of those fleeing their homelands due to poverty, exploitation and persecution as harmful to human dignity.
He argued that an authentic rule of law stands verified in the dignified treatment that all people deserve, especially the poorest and most marginalized.
Media coverage
Account reposted articles related to Vance's January Fox News interview
The X account had also shared an article discussing Vance's claim in a January Fox News interview that the far left appears "to hate" American citizens and loves and cares for migrants more than their family or neighbors.
The piece by Kat Armas for the National Catholic Reporter argued Vance's comments "echo a medieval concept known as ordo amoris — the order of charity," which "feeds the myth that some people are more deserving of our care than others."
Presidential reaction
Trump expresses happiness over news of new pope
After Prevost was elected, President Donald Trump said he was "very happy" about the election of the first American pope.
However, it is unclear whether he knew of the critical social media posts Prevost has made.
Hailing from Chicago, Illinois, he is the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.
He has taken the name Pope Leo XIV.