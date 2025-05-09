What's the story

Robert Prevost, the newly elected American pope, appears to have reposted on social media criticisms of Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Such views, which are in line with Prevost's predecessor, could create friction with the current White House administration, CNN reported.

According to the network, although the X account under Prevost's name did not directly write posts critical of the two US administration heads, he reposted articles and headlines by others.