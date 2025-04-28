What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has suggested that income taxes for those making less than $200,000 per year could be reduced, potentially as a result of his sweeping tariffs.

In a post on Truth Social on Sunday, he wrote, "When Tariffs cut in, many people's Income Taxes will be substantially reduced."

At the same time, he defended the strategy behind his steep tariffs, arguing that "massive...jobs are already being created, with new plants and factories currently being built or planned."