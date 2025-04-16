China issues Indians 85,000 visas; What relaxations are in place
The Chinese Embassy in India has issued over 85,000 visas to Indian citizens from January 1 to April 9, 2025. The move aims to strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries.
Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India, has invited more Indians to visit China and experience its "open, safe, vibrant, sincere and friendly" environment.
Invitation amid international trade tensions
The visa issuance comes amid increasing trade tensions between the United States of America and China.
US President Donald Trump has warned countries of potential tariffs, with China being a key focus as Washington's key trading partner and economic rival.
Reacting to these developments, China has encouraged India to stand with it against "US abuse of tariffs."
Chinese embassy criticizes US tariff actions
Yu Jing, Chinese embassy spokesperson in India, slammed the US for imposing tariffs on China.
She stated that China's steady economic growth, innovation, and strong manufacturing capabilities had produced positive benefits for the world.
Yu called on India and China to come together against the US's tariff moves, reiterating the complementary and mutually beneficial nature of their trade ties.
China announces visa relaxations for Indian travelers
In an attempt to increase tourism and bilateral relations, China has also announced multiple relaxations in the visa process for Indians.
These include waiving off online appointments and biometric data submission.
Visas are also being offered at much lower rates, and Indian travelers can walk into visa centers and submit their applications on working days without booking an online appointment in advance.
Besides, visa approvals are being processed more quickly, allowing for faster issuance for both leisure and business travelers.