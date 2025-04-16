What's the story

Former United States President Joe Biden slammed his successor Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk for what he called their attacks on the social security system in his first speech since leaving office.

Addressing a national conference in Chicago for Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled, he called social security a "sacred promise" that over 70 million Americans depend on every month.

"It's kind of breathtaking that it could happen that soon," the octogenarian said.