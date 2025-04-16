'Thought Biden's bedtime was..': White House mocks ex-president's 1st speech
What's the story
Former United States President Joe Biden slammed his successor Donald Trump and billionaire businessman Elon Musk for what he called their attacks on the social security system in his first speech since leaving office.
Addressing a national conference in Chicago for Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled, he called social security a "sacred promise" that over 70 million Americans depend on every month.
"It's kind of breathtaking that it could happen that soon," the octogenarian said.
Concerns raised
Biden highlights potential impact on retirees and disabled Americans
Biden highlighted the significance of social security to retirees and disabled Americans, who are worried that their monthly checks might not come on time or at all.
He mentioned the recent Democratic "day of action," which sought to draw attention to Trump's plans of shrinking the social security administration.
"In the 90 years since Franklin Roosevelt created the social security system, people have always gotten their social security checks...during wartime, during recessions...pandemic....But now for the first time, that might change."
Light-hearted banter
Biden jokes about Trump's claim on social security
In a lighter moment of his speech, Biden joked about Trump's claim that millions born over a century ago still get social security benefits.
"I want to meet them because I'd like to figure out how they live that long," he quipped.
The social security agency later took to X to refute Biden's claims.
The agency said the president has "repeatedly promised to protect social security and ensure higher take-home pay for seniors by ending taxation on social security benefits."
Criticism
Biden condemns Musk's 'Ponzi scheme' remark
Biden also slammed Musk for calling the social security program a "Ponzi scheme."
He also denounced comments by Trump's commerce secretary Howard Lutnick, who said his 94-year-old mother-in-law wouldn't complain if she missed her social security check one month.
"A fraudster always makes the loudest noise, screaming, yelling and complaining," Lutnick had said on the podcast All-In last month.
Policy changes
Trump to sign memo on social security benefits
When asked about Biden's remarks, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded, "I'm shocked...he is speaking at nighttime. I thought his bedtime was much earlier than his speech."
She stated that Trump would sign a presidential directive "aimed at stopping illegal aliens, and...ineligible people, from obtaining" Social Security benefits.
The memorandum will expand the Social Security Administration's fraud prosecutor program to at least 50 US attorney offices and establish Medicare and Medicaid fraud prosecution programs in 15 of those offices.