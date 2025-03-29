What's the story

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has acquired X, the social media platform owned by the tech billionaire himself.

Musk confirmed the acquisition in a post on X, which was formerly known as Twitter.

The deal was executed as an all-stock transaction and values xAI at a whopping $80 billion and X at $33 billion after accounting for its $12B debt.

Since this is a stock deal, X's shareholders will receive equity in xAI rather than cash.