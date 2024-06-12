Next Article

Musk is critical of Apple's OpenAI partnership

Elon Musk hints at partnership with Samsung to rival Apple

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:58 pm Jun 12, 202404:58 pm

What's the story Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has hinted at a possible collaboration with Samsung to develop an 'X Phone' that could compete with Apple's iPhone. The suggestion came in response to a user's tweet proposing a partnership between X and Samsung, to create a new X-branded phone. The user also suggested that the X operating system would be open source to ensure user privacy. Musk responded, "It is not out of the question."

Musk's concerns

Criticism of Apple's OpenAI partnership

Musk's comments come in the wake of Apple's announcement at the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, that it will integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT with its devices through upcoming software updates. Musk has criticized this move, labeling it an "unacceptable security violation" and accusing Apple of compromising user security. He expressed disbelief that Apple, a tech giant, is not capable of developing its own AI and questioned its ability to ensure user privacy when working with OpenAI.

Ban threat

Musk's threat to ban Apple devices from his companies

Musk has also threatened to ban Apple devices from all his companies, including Tesla, Starlink, and SpaceX. He proposed that visitors would be required to leave their Apple gadgets at the door, where they would be stored in a Faraday cage to prevent any communication. This extreme measure underscores Musk's strong stance against Apple's partnership with OpenAI, and its potential implications for user security and privacy.

Background

Musk's history with OpenAI

Musk's criticism of Apple's partnership with OpenAI is particularly significant due to his past involvement with the company. He was one of the co-founders of OpenAI in 2015 but resigned from its board in 2018. Since then, he has been a vocal critic of the company's direction and commercialization efforts. His latest outburst reflects his concerns pertaining to AI development and data privacy, as well as his competitive stance in the AI industry with his own venture, xAI.