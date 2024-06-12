Next Article

Samsung hires ex-Apple executive to boost in-house AI development

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:25 pm Jun 12, 202404:25 pm

What's the story Samsung Electronics has announced a strategic shift in its North American AI research, with the consolidation of two research centers into a new entity called the North America AI Center. The move is designed to enhance operational efficiency and focus on developing Samsung's own AI systems. The new division will be led by Murat Akbacak, a former Apple executive who played an important role in shaping Siri's strategy.

Scenario

AI push amid Apple's advancements

Samsung's restructuring comes at a time when Apple is making significant advancements in its AI capabilities. At the recent WWDC, Apple highlighted improvements in Siri's personalization and contextual understanding of requests by users. The company also introduced features to help users manage notifications across its operating systems, under the banner of Apple Intelligence. Despite using OpenAI technology for its chatbot, most of Apple's showcased features were developed in-house.

AI partnerships

Samsung's reliance on Google Gemini

In contrast to Apple's in-house approach, Samsung heavily relies on Alphabet's Google Gemini to back its Galaxy AI's capabilities. The decision to consolidate its North American AI research centers, underscores Samsung's commitment to developing its own AI systems. Toronto, where one of the research centers is located, has become a hub for AI talent and research, with Canadian technologies playing vital roles in various tech applications.