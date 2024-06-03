Next Article

NVIDIA announces G-Assist AI assistant for gamers and PC optimization

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:31 am Jun 03, 2024

What's the story NVIDIA, a leading tech company, recently staged a demonstration of its AI assistant, G-Assist. Initially introduced as an April Fools's prank in 2017, G-Assist has evolved into a powerful GeForce AI assistant, that could potentially be available to game developers and RTX GPU owners. The current version of Project G-Assist offers insights into how an AI assistant can guide users through PC games, and optimize settings based on chat inputs.

G-Assist's capabilities: Guiding gamers

In a recent demonstration, NVIDIA highlighted G-Assist's ability to respond to voice queries such as "what's the next early game weapon and where do I find the crafting materials for it?" within ARK: Survival Ascended. The AI assistant can understand on-screen activities during gameplay, adapting to the player's skill points and providing guidance accordingly. Beyond gaming assistance, G-Assist can also optimize PC settings, offering performance-enhancing recommendations based on system scans.

G-Assist's PC optimization

G-Assist is designed to optimize as well as tune PC settings for an improved gaming experience. It offers charts of PC latency and frames per second over the last 60 seconds, and also detects whether you are playing at 60Hz when your monitor supports 240Hz. G-Assist also provides recommendations to increase game performance, clock a 60fps performance target, or even overclock your GPU. This showcases NVIDIA's commitment to integrating AI technology with gaming experiences and PC optimization.