AMD v/s NVIDIA

AMD's MI300 lineup to compete with NVIDIA's AI accelerators

NVIDIA is currently leading the market in AI accelerators, which are processors designed for the data-heavy demands of AI technology. However, rivals like AMD are also stepping into the market to compete and gain some shares. In December 2023, AMD unveiled the MI300 lineup, claiming it will run AI software faster than the competitors.

Tesla's next move

Project Dojo: Tesla's billion-dollar AI investment

Meanwhile, Musk has revealed that Tesla plans to invest over $1 billion in Project Dojo by the end of 2024. It is an in-house supercomputer designed to process massive amounts of data, including videos from Tesla cars, which is crucial for developing autonomous driving software. This investment underscores Tesla's dedication to advancing AI technology within the automotive industry. The strategy involves using both NVIDIA's technology and homegrown efforts.

Insights

Pursuing dual path of NVIDIA and Dojo

During Tesla's earnings call on Wednesday, Musk stated, "We're pursuing the dual path of NVIDIA and Dojo." He added, "But I would think of Dojo as a long shot. It's a long shot worth taking because the payoff is potentially very high." This comment highlighted Tesla's strategy of using both established technology from NVIDIA and its own innovative efforts through Project Dojo to advance AI technology.