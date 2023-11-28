'No choice but to kill': Elon Musk on Israel-Hamas war

1/5

World 2 min read

'No choice but to kill': Elon Musk on Israel-Hamas war

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 07:55 pm Nov 28, 202307:55 pm

Elon Musk have given a scathing statement about Hamas killing civilians in a meeting with Israeli president

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday (local time) and discussed the Israel-Hamas war, which has claimed over 16,000 lives in both Israel and Gaza. Musk reportedly said there was "no choice" but to kill Hamas terrorists who "insisted" on murdering civilians. He also called for a change in the education system to bring change and build prosperity.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Musk's Israel visit came nearly two weeks after he was accused of endorsing an "antisemitic conspiracy theory" on X. Although he denied these accusations as bogus, it drew condemnation from the United States administration. Meanwhile, Musk met the families of hostages taken by Hamas on October 7. He also met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,, and discussed various initiatives.

3/5

Musk insisted on changing education system

During his meeting with Herzog, Musk said, "I had a talk with the prime minister (Netanyahu)." "There's no choice but to kill those who insist on murdering civilians," he added about the Palestinian terror group that attacked Israel last month He claimed such terrorists aren't going to change their minds while also insisting on changing the education system to discourage people from becoming murderers.

4/5

Tesla CEO met visited kibbutz near Gaza border

Later, alongside Netanyahu, Musk visited Kfar Aza near the Gaza border and termed the situation "emotionally difficult" for the families who lost loved ones in the Hamas attack. He earlier met with the families of the hostages held by Hamas. Musk was even gifted a symbolic dog tag by the father of a hostage, with "our hearts are hostage in Gaza (sic)" engraved.

5/5

Musk's Israel visit comes amid truce extension

Earlier on Monday, Israel said it reached an agreement with Musk that SpaceX would provide Starlink satellite internet services in Hamas-controlled Gaza only with its approval. He earlier backed providing Starlink services in the war-hit Palestinian enclave. Notably, the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza was paused on Friday after a truce agreement. Hamas has since released 69 hostages, while Israel freed around 150 Palestinian prisoners.